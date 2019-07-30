|
Floy Dell Reves, 85, of Sweetwater, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCoy Funeral Home, 1401 East 3rd Street in Sweetwater, under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street in Abilene. A private family burial will follow at the Rockdale Cemetery in Haskell County, north of Lueders, which is near Raymond's childhood home.
Floy was born in south Taylor County to Wayne and Fay Young on January 29, 1934. On December 31, 1955, she married Raymond Reves and the two of them shared 63 years together. Floy was a member of the Church of Christ, and a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She spent 40 years working as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell, and AT&T in Sweetwater.
Floy was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Reta Jane Reves and her sister, Reta Moss. She is survived by her husband Raymond; daughter Amanda Davis and husband Rob and grandchildren Drew Davis and Ella Davis. Floy was known as "Granna" to Drew and Ella, who she loved dearly. She is also survived by nieces Deborah Bruce and husband Philip and their children, Katy and Hannah; and Tricia Boyd and husband Jimmy and their children, Mandy Whitley and Melinda Smith and husband David, and by four great-great nephews. Floy loved and care for her nieces like they were her very own, especially in their childhood years.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Connie jones and the other caregivers for the loving care provided to Floy for many years, and for their continued loving care of Raymond.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on July 30, 2019