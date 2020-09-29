Frances M. Castro, age 85, of Sweetwater, Texas passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Nolan Nursing and Rehab.
A prayer vigil will be held 6:30 P.M., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Bill Butler officiating, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M., recited by Victor Rubio, Jr.
Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Frances was born on November 21, 1934 in Fisher County, Texas to Joe and Anselma (Macias) Maldonado. She married the love of her life, Joe A. Castro on August 3, 1957 in Sweetwater, Texas. She worked as an LVN for Home Health Care Agencies. Frances graduated from the first LVN graduating class at Simmons Hospital. Frances and Joe were longtime members of Holy Family Catholic Parish. She was also a member of the Lady of Guadalupanas. She was very active in the churches in Loraine, Immaculate Heart, and Holy Family where she played the organ at services and also for weddings. She was a longtime active member of ABWA, earning many awards. When her children were growing up, she was involved in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Little League. She was also a seamstress who made prom dresses, wedding dresses, cheerleading uniforms, and drama costumes for the local high schools. Her hobbies were crocheting, embroidery and knitting. She loved her family and was so proud of her grandkids and great grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Joe A. Castro of Sweetwater, Texas, two daughters, Adelina C. Morales and husband Alfred of San Angelo, Texas and Amy Sibert of Killeen, Texas, son, Arthur Castro and wife Sandra of San Antonio, Texas, seven grandchildren, David Morales, Adrian Morales and wife Anna, Brandan Essix, Laken Castro, Jalen Sibert, Ryan Castro, and Ashley Castro. four great grandchildren, Kameron Essix, Ayvah Essix, Amora Morales, and Joshua Corcino, three brothers, Alfred Maldonado and wife Velia of Arlington, Texas, Pete Maldonado and wife Mary of Sweetwater, Texas, and Daniel Maldonado and wife Belinda of Sweetwater, Texas, and two sisters, Gloria Delgado and husband Frank of Sweetwater, Texas, and Emma Acuna of Sweetwater, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Anselma Maldonado and two brothers, Americo Maldonado and Samuel Maldonado.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters.
Memorial donations may be made to the ASU Nursing Scholarship, ASU Foundation, ASU Station #11023, San Angelo, TX 76909 or the American Diabetes Association
.