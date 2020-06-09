Frank Audrey Beam was born on May 12, 1924 to Willie Chandler and Oda G. (Pirkle) Beam in Roscoe, TX. Frank moved with his family to Sweetwater, TX at an early age and attended Sweetwater schools. In May 1942 Frank graduated from Newman (Sweetwater) High School, and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps on October 31, 1942. Frank and Lucille "Polly" Dyer were married on April 3, 1943 in Sweetwater. While Frank was in the Air Corps, he and Polly welcomed their beautiful baby boy, Frank, Jr. into the family, and three months later Frank, Sr. deployed to the Pacific Theatre. Frank, Sr. served on Tinian, in the Mariana Islands until November 1945. At the end of WWII Frank returned home to Sweetwater and was employed by the Sweetwater Reporter and in 1960 he began working for the Abilene Reporter News until his retirement in 1989. Frank was a long-time member of Broadway Baptist Church in Sweetwater. In 2017 Frank moved to Horseshoe Bend, AR to live with his son and Daughter -in-law, Frank, Jr. and Sue Beam where he received excellent care. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, son Frank A. Beam, Jr., wife Lucille "Polly" Beam of 75 years of Marriage, great grandson Damon Callender, two sisters and a brother. He is survived by daughter in law Sue Beam; granddaughter Sherri Weatherford and husband Larry; great granddaughter Madison Callender; great grandson Zack Logan and wife Kali; great great grandsons Tristan and Owen Logan; two sisters in law Rena Beam and Geneva Dyer and many nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside services for Frank and Polly Beam will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Sweetwater Cemetery with Phil Litton officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family asked memorials be made to Legacy Hospice in Salem, Arkansas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.