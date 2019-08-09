|
|
Frank Lyn Herrington 80, of Sweetwater, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at his residence. Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Garden of Memories. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Frank was born on November 7, 1938 to Albert Franklin Herrington and Tommie Enola Belew Herrington. He grew up primarily in Sweetwater, TX, attending school at Sweetwater ISD. Frank was a letter carrier for the US Post Office in Sweetwater for 38 years and a Union Rep for the Post Office for 17 years. Frank loved to farm, was a private pilot and avid football and baseball fan. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank "Shorty" and Tommie Herrington and sister, Glenda Herrington Combs. He is survived by: spouse Jeannie Bilbo Herrington, grandson Ryan Leslie Claxton and three great grandsons: Aedyn Claxton, TJ Claxton and Quinn Claxton of Snyder and nieces and nephews: Brenda Babb, Cathy Combs-Langley, Johnny Combs and Sherri Morrison, great nephew Doyle Morrison, great nieces Mary Ervin and Charlotte Morrison and several other great nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 1, 2019