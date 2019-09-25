|
|
Freddie Lee Patterson, 65, of Sweetwater, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Freddie was born November 2, 1953 to E.L. and Merle Patterson in Spur, Texas. To this union, eight children were born four girls and four boys. He attended Haynes High School and graduated from Spur High School. During his time at Spur, he dedicated his time to Lakeside Baptist Church. At a young age, he committed himself to the Lord. Following high school, he attended North Texas State University and later spent time in the US. Army. He always was a very outgoing person who never met a stranger. Freddie was always lending a hand to his family, friends and even strangers. He was a witness to those that were troubled and in despair. He led his life with the saying "I'm just trying to get in where I fit in." Through trials and tribulations in life, Fred never doubted God's powers. His Kind Heart was truly a blessing from God. Freddie was a avid fan of college and professional sports. He could debate with anyone about sports, especially his beloved Dallas Cowboys. After relocating to Sweetwater, Texas, he attended several churches. Freddie was led to become a member of Greater Zion Baptist Church where he served until his death, Freddie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Carrie Joiner, his parents, E.L. and Merle Patterson, sisters Irene Patterson-Brown and Christine Patterson-Sweet.
He leaves to mourn his son; Freddie Lee Patterson III, two daughters, Amber Patterson and LaToya McGraw, and five grandchildren, two brothers, George Ed Patterson of Sweetwater, TX, Jimmy D. Patterson of Dallas, TX, his two sisters, Elnora Jean Stokes (Sim) of Dallas, TX, Eula Mae Bender (Hilton) of Sweetwater, TX. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to grieve. He will forever be remembered in our hearts. Services will be at 11 A.M. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Robert Carey officiating. Burial will follow in the Sweetwater Cemetery. A family visitation will be Wednesday, September 25, at McCoy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 24, 2019