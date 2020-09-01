October 29, 1934 ~ August 29, 2020
Fredrick Paul (Buster) Nichols, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Graveside service will be held 11 A.M. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Valley Mills Cemetery with Rev. Pat Cumming officiating under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Memorials may be made to the Valley Mills Cemetery Association.
He was born October 29th, 1934 in Garland, Arkansas to C.W. (Jack) and Lillie (Mills) Nichols.
The family moved to the Valley Mills farm by train when he was ten, in December 1944. He rode with his father in the train car with their cows and mules. He enjoyed telling this story, which he made very comical and entertaining. He acquired his nickname, Buster, because he always had a scab on his nose from falling into the soil like a middlebuster plow, which is always why he tried to avoid school photos.
During his teen years he worked for Nesbitt's garage with his uncle Wiley Mills. He attended school in Valley Mills and graduated in 1952. While in high school he met his first wife Catherin Hendrix and they married soon after graduation. To this union they had three children.
He went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad right after graduation (because he told everyone that he was never going to be a farmer!). He worked at almost every Santa Fe depot in Texas before being stationed in Sweetwater, where he made Regional Manager. He worked there until he retired in 1985 and moved back to Valley Mills. He married his second wife, Irene Spradlin Romo, in Sweetwater, Texas and added two step children to his family.
Paul enjoyed many hobbies. He grew up running trotlines and fishing with his dad and mom in the Bosque river. He enjoyed all kinds of mind boggling puzzles and games including sudoku and crossword puzzles. The hobby he loved the most was spoiling his kids, grandkids, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He was always inventing things and always said that if you need something, you can find a way to make it. He invented a four wheeler, a car alarm and a shoe polisher before they were ever on the market. He taught all his kids to be resourceful and how to do many things, such as changing tires, working on cars, using all tools and sharpening their minds to name a few. He was always teaching. He played the guitar, loved dominoes, scrabble and chess. He was very interested in Astronomy and studying the stars and spent many nights in the backyard with his telescope.
He will always be remembered for his knowledge, wisdom, generosity, humor (dad jokes) and his love for his family. He was particularly fond of the grandchildren, as he once said "The little people is what it is all about!", and that "The best thing you can teach your children is how to fish".
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lillie Nichols of Valley Mills: his wife, Irene Nichols; one grandson, Clifford Nichols; his sister, Ailene Rosson of Santa Fe, Texas sister-in-law Sharon Nichols, and his daughter-in-law, Alene Nichols of Sweetwater, Texas.
He is survived by his daughters, Jackie Coleman and husband Guy, from Nolanville, Veda Flores and husband Al of Valley Mills and one son, Fred Nichols of Sweetwater, Step-daughter, Tammy Hannah of Mineral Wells. Grandchildren, Michael McClain and wife, Darlene of Hewitt; Melissa Boyter and husband Stephen of Valley Mills, Shelly Mangham of Laguna Park, April Gibson of Nolanville, Leslie Bellavia and husband Josh of Nolanville, Alyson Goodwin and Kentrell of Nolanville, CPL Wyatt Coleman in Okinawa Japan, AMN 1st class William Coleman of New Mexico, Mary Dial and husband David of Sweetwater, Sarah Nichols of Sweetwater, Amanda Nichols of Sweetwater, Shannon Avalos and husband Mario of Arizona, Mindy Bratz and husband Ken of Illinois, Crystal Herring and husband Paul of Mineral Wells, Thyra and husband Keith of Weatherford, Sisters, Nelta Arnold and husband Bill of Burleson, Tx.; Loretta Hyde of Valley Mills; Janie Wood and husband Richard of Valley Mills and brother Rod Nichols of Crawford He is also survived by 25 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a lifetime of friends.
