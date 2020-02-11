|
Gary Eldon Herren 71, of Gatesville, TX passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Keith Clower officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Gary was born November 11, 1948 in Douglas, Arizona to the late Grady Weldon Herren and Dorothy Ladonia Owings. He married Wanda Childress on January 10, 2001 in Burnet, TX. Gary was a U.S. Veteran of the Vietnam War and he was a avid fisherman who loved being at the lake anytime he was able to. Gary is survived by his wife Wanda Herren of Gatesville, TX; daughter Glenda Marie Williamson and husband Eddie of Colorado City, TX; sons James Eldon Herren of Gatesville, TX and Grady Lee Herren and wife Tara Elizabeth of Tulsa, OK; sister Joan Holley of Ferris, TX; stepsons Randy and Tony Box of Burnet, TX; thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Heather Michelle Williamson, brother James Dow Green, sisters Marsha Louthan, Willa Powell and Doris Vinson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 10, 2020