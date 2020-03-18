|
Gaylord Williams passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Lubbock Texas. Gaylord was born on May 24, 1926 on Magazine Mountain near Magazine, Arkansas, to Ollie Claude and Mary (Thomas) Williams. He grew up in McIntosh County, Oklahoma, in the Checotah and Eufala area. In July of 1944, he entered the Army/Air Force at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, served at Sheppard Air Force Base, and received gunnery training in Laredo, Tx. He was honorably discharged July 4, 1946. Gaylord then served in the Air Force Reserves until 1949. Gaylord worked for Sinclair Oil and later Arco from 1948-1985, and he retired from Arco in 1985. He worked in the Hobbs, New Mexico area, and various towns in Texas, including Snyder, Odessa, Rankin and Andrews. On October 18, 1948, Gaylord married Helen June Ellis in Carlsbad, New Mexico, and they had three children: Carolyn Teel, Marilyn McReynolds, and Ronald G. Williams. They raised their family in Andrews and Sweetwater, Tx. Helen passed away on May 5, 1983. Gaylord was married to Carol Moore in Coahoma, Texas, on August 11, 1984. They lived in Coahoma and Sweetwater, Texas on Lake Sweetwater. Gaylord enjoyed gardening and raising vegetables wherever he lived. He also enjoyed sharing his bounty with friends and family. Fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family were also favorite times for him. Gaylord helped establish "Gaylord's Pantry" at the First Methodist Church in Sweetwater, where he was a member for many years. The pantry was a benevolent ministry of the church and provided food and clothing for the community. He served there during his retirement years and it was a cause dear to his heart. Gaylord was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Winfred, Debert, J.C., Dale and Alton, as well as his wife, Helen. He is survived by his wife Carol, and children Carolyn Teel of Lone Jack, Mo., Marilyn McReynolds and husband Steve of Lubbock, Tx., and Ronald G. Williams and wife Sue of Sweetwater, Tx. Becky (John) MacKinnon, Merilou Hundley, Tracy Moore, and Robbie (Brenda) Moore; grandchildren Kevin Teel (Jeri Ann), Michael Teel, Mark (Julia) Teel, Brandon (Monica) McReynolds, Lindsey McReynolds, Ryan (Kristina) Williams, Lauren (Kyle) Harper, Clancy Hundley, Chris Moore and Teddy Moore; great grandchildren Brynn Teel, Cyrus McReynolds, Sawyer Williams, Mattie Moore, and Laretta Hundley. Also surviving are sisters Naedean Neumeyer and Lavada Mohan, both of Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gaylord's Pantry, First Methodist Church in Sweetwater, Tx., or . A family graveside service will be held in Sweetwater, Texas, under the direction of the Agape Funeral Chapel of Lubbock, TX.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020