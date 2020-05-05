Georgana Thompson 74, of Sweetwater passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Her wishes were to be cremated and the family is planning a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Georgana was born December 13, 1945 in Sweetwater. She lived most of her life in Sweetwater. Survivors include her husband Tommy Robertson of Sweetwater; mother Jo Thompson of Sweetwater; son Todd Shook and wife Amy of Canton, Mississippi; grandson Charles Scott Shook and wife Lex of Bryan, TX; granddaughters Kameron Shook of Jackson, Mississippi, Ava Jo Shook of Mississippi; great grandchildren CJ Shook of San Antonio, TX, Autumn Shook of Bryan, TX; brother Rhea Thompson of Abilene; sister Tracey Smola of Sweetwater; brother Terrell Thompson and wife Tina of Lubbock, TX. She was preceded in death by her father George M. Thompson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 5 to May 6, 2020.