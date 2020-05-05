Georgana Thompson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgana Thompson 74, of Sweetwater passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Her wishes were to be cremated and the family is planning a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Georgana was born December 13, 1945 in Sweetwater. She lived most of her life in Sweetwater. Survivors include her husband Tommy Robertson of Sweetwater; mother Jo Thompson of Sweetwater; son Todd Shook and wife Amy of Canton, Mississippi; grandson Charles Scott Shook and wife Lex of Bryan, TX; granddaughters Kameron Shook of Jackson, Mississippi, Ava Jo Shook of Mississippi; great grandchildren CJ Shook of San Antonio, TX, Autumn Shook of Bryan, TX; brother Rhea Thompson of Abilene; sister Tracey Smola of Sweetwater; brother Terrell Thompson and wife Tina of Lubbock, TX. She was preceded in death by her father George M. Thompson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved