George L. Hollowell, age 88, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m..

Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Nolan Cemetery with Pastor Phillip Litton officiating. Burial will follow.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Broadway Baptist Church with Pastor Phillip Litton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home. George was born on July 23, 1932 in Nolan County, Texas to Roy Monroe and

Edith Hollowell. He worked most of his life in the oilfield. He also worked as a mechanic and co-owner of Hollowell's Repair Shop. truck driver and also owned a RV park. George loved to restore old cars and go to car shows. He attended Broadway Baptist Church. He married Shirley Smith on January 20, 1952 in Sweetwater, Texas. She preceded him in death on October 31, 2008. He married Jennie Smith on September 12, 2009 in Sweetwater,Texas. He loved his family and will be dearly missed by them and many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jennie Hollowell of Sweetwater, Texas, two sons, Ben Hollowell and wife Glynda and Lowell Hollowell and wife Beverly, all of Sweetwater, Texas,son-in-law, Bobby Hamlin of Hawley, Texas, daughter, Mary Hollis and husband Willy of Abilene, Texas and daughter-in-law,

Katherine Sue Hollowell of Eastland, Texas, step-daughters, Kerrie Wetsel and husband Torrey of Bastrop, Texas, and Debbie Kill and husband Steve of Merkel, Texas, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, and brother, Edward (Ed) Hollowell of California,

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Hollowell, daughters, Renee Hollowell and Amy Hamlin, son, George ( Pat ) Hollowell, parents, Roy Monroe and Edith Hollowell, brother, Jack Hollowell and sister, Dorothy Bryant.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Spears, Seth Hollowell, Jeff Smith, Robert Wheeler, Willy Hollis, Ben Hollowell, Lowell Hollowell, and Chris Merritt.

