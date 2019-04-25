Georgie Carl Price, age 79, of Sweetwater went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M., at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Friends and family will gather to celebrate her life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Clower officiating. Interment will follow at Slater's Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Born Georgie Carl Cave, on February 6, 1940 to Carl and Thelma Cave in Winters, Texas. She graduated from Divide Schools in 1958. In that same year, on September 7th, Georgie married the love of her life, Donald Price. they made their home in Sweetwater, Texas for the next 60 years. A loving mother and homemaker, she enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends especially during the holidays. Her grandchildren affectionately call her "Granny" and each one holds special memories of this precious woman.

She is honored and remembered by her devoted husband, Donald; daughter, Connie Renea Ellison and husband Glenn; son, Donald Price, Jr. and wife Danette, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; and brother, Johnny Cave and wife Beatrice. She is preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Charles Purcell, and brother, James Donald Cave.

Pallbearers will be Justin Ellison, Zachary Price, Gregory Pope, Jayton Pope, Jared Monday, Coby Hamlin, Mitch Pope, and Glenn Ellison.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude's or Slater's Chapel Cemetery c/o Rebecca Gunn, 1733 FM 126, Nolan, Texas 79537. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary