Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 236-6717
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Ornelas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Ornelas


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Georgia Ornelas Obituary
Georgia Ornelas, age 84, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at her residence. A prayer service was held 6:00 P.M., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home with Walter Best and Joey Franco officiating. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Calvario Bautista Church with Rev. Raul Ortiz officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer &Trent Funeral Home.
Georgia was born on November 20, 1934 in Sweetwater, Texas to Toribio and Bonificia (Jimenez) Olguin. She married Espiridion (Speedy) Ornelas on August 4, 1951 in Colorado City, Texas. She was a homemaker and member of Calvario Bautista Church. Georgia was a beautiful Christian lady. She enjoyed attending church, her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's athletic, and school events. She loved social events. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She was a second mother to countless other people. Georgia will be dearly missed.
She is survived by two daughters, Julia Tovias of Sweetwater, Texas, and Angie Olson and husband Derek of Hillsboro, Texas; eleven grandchildren,; eighteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Espiridion (Speedy) Ornelas; two daughters, Naomi Ornelas and Sandra Vaughan, three sons, Rudy Ornelas, Eddie Ornelas, and Ruben Ornelas, son-in-law, Bobby Tovias and grandson, Jason Tovias.
Pallbearers will be Roman Camacho, Eddie Ornelas, Michael Gloria, Ethan Bledsoe, Nicolas Alucema, and Steve Ortiz. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Millett and Joey Franco.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now