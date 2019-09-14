|
|
Gerilyn Del Stone, age 54, passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday morning September 11, 2019 in San
Angelo TX. Her battle with cancer is now over.
She was born July 30, 1965 in Sweetwater Texas. In school she loved sports, she made it to state a few times in shotput and discus. Growing up she loved horses and even had a dirt bike. She graduated from Sweetwater High School where she was a free spirt, full of humor and life. Her family's fondest memories were of her singing and playing the guitar for them. She accepted Jesus as her Lord at the age of 13.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include daughter Brittney Nickel, and Husband Robert of Elgin, Aunt Betty Jo Brooks of Kingsland, two stepbrothers Jonathan and Keith Barton and stepsister, Anita Wood.
The family would like to personally thank Gerilyn's close friend Jayna Christensen for being her Angel here on Earth. Cancer is gruesome, and you kept your promise and stayed by her side through the bitter end. Dena Martinez, Becca Kure, and Maggie Guerrero with Hospice of San Angelo, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts and could not have endured her last few weeks without you. God Bless You All!
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019