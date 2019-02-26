Home

Gladys Lucille Bales

Gladys Lucille Bales Obituary
Gladys Lucille Bales, 89, went to join the love of her life, husband Gordon "Pop" Bales, on February 12, 2019. They were married for 64 wonderful years. They moved to Sweetwater, Texas from Placentia, CA in 1984. Funeral services will be at 3:30 P.M. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Jimmy Don Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday. She is survived by a brother; Delbert Davis of Godley, TX, son; Larry Bales and wife Beverly of Suffolk, VA, grandson; Michael Bales and wife Megan of Suffolk, VA, granddaughter; Jennifer Surjana and husband Febri of Portsmouth, VA, 5 great grandchildren all of Virginia, and Eddie Bailey, Seal Beach, CA, a close family friend. She was predeceased by a son; Tony Dean Bales of Sweetwater, TX, sister; Milda Herndon of Sweetwater, TX, brother; Audy Davis of Ft. Worth, TX, sister; Fayrene Piner of Meridan, TX, sister; Ruby Bronefiel of San Francisco, CA, brothers; Arwell Davis of Anson, TX and Marion Davis of Meridan, TX. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of West Texas, 1900 S. Gregg Street, Suite C, Big Spring, TX 79720. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 19, 2019
