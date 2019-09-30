|
|
Glenn E. Keiner, age 81, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice. A private graveside will be held at Roby Cemetery with Rev. Ryan Strebeck officiating. Burial will follow. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev.
Ryan Strebeck officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home. Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the North Door Entrance of the Parlor at First United Methodist Church.
Glenn was born on September 19, 1938 in Weimar, Texas to Edmund Adolf and Lena Kay (Vornsandt) Keiner. He married Frances Gibson on August 9, l959 at the First United Methodist Church in Roby, Texas. He worked for Texas Electric for thirty nine years before retiring. He started out as a lineman and then later worked in the engineering department. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Frances Keiner of Sweetwater, Texas; two sons, Danny Glenn Keiner of Kilgore, Texas, and Dale Edward Keiner and wife Dana of Tuscola, Texas; three grandchildren, Melissa Keiner, Dylan James Keiner and wife Brittney, and Danielle Keiner Mann and husband Kirk, great granddaughter, Elaina Grace Shaver, brother, Cliff E. Keiner and wife Martha of Las Vegas, New Mexico, sister, Darlene Muesse of Canyon Rock, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews, brother-in-law, Lynn Gibson of Midland, Texas, and sister-in-law, Jeannette Price of Azle, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund & Lena Keiner. Pallbearers will be his nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church,
309 Cedar Street, Sweetwater, Texas 79556, Hendrick Hospice Care Center, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601, or Butman Methodist Camp, 158 County Road 674, Merkel, Texas 79536.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 30, 2019