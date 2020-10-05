1/1
Glenn Miller Wilson, age 89, of Sweetwater, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Richard Acuna officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Glenn was born July 30, 1931 at Cooper, Texas to the late Kermit M. and Loyce (McMillan) Wilson. He moved to Sweetwater in 1942 from Iraan, Texas and married Lavada Ellington July 16, 1956 at Abilene, Texas. Glenn worked and retired as a meterman for Sid Richardson Gas Company. He was a member of Avondale Baptist Church and was a United States Air Force veteran. Glenn is survived by a daughter; Etta Lewallen of Sweetwater, grandchildren; Gene Lewallen and wife Lisa of Wills Point, Texas, Mitchell Lewallen and wife Patty of Granbury, Texas, Donetta Crow of Snyder, Oklahoma, Jaral Pannell, Huie Pannell and Mary Truman all of Sweetwater, Donna Caswell of Colorado City, Dorothea Preston of Stephenville, Texas, Iris Dixon of Mobile, Alabama, Jake Pannell of Tyler, Texas and Clay Pannell of Longview, Texas, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his special friend Judy Leighow of Sweetwater. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lavada in 1999, son; Huie Pannell in 2016, and brothers; Ralph Wilson, Kermit Wilson, Jr., Charles Wilson and Don Wilson. Pallbearers will be Aubrey Crowley, LeRoy Hanshew, Don Grubbs, Todd Donham, Gary Ruffin and Greg Francis. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
