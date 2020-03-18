Home

Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Lake Sweetwater Amphitheater
Gregory Eugene Timothy Patocka


1959 - 2020
Gregory Eugene Timothy Patocka Obituary
Gregory Eugene Timothy Patocka , 61, of Sweetwater, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.
His wishes was to be cremated . A memorial service for Gregory will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Lake Sweetwater Amphitheater. Family members will be officiating.
Survivors are: Children: William Eugene Patocka of Sweetwater, Cameron Mitchell Patocka, Gaylin Marie Hays and husband Jeremy of Sweetwater, 5 Grand Children.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020
