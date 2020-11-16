Guadalupe M.Alaniz, age 81, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Fourth & Elm Church of Christ with Dr. Michael Harbour officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Guadalupe was born on March 2, 1939 in McKinney, Texas, to Ernesto and Maria (Mendoza) Alaniz. He married Adelaida Tovar in 1960 in Sinton, Texas. He worked as a mechanic and farmer for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Adelaida T. Alaniz of Sweetwater, Texas, daughter, Rosemary Ramirez and husband Moody of Sinton, Texas, son, Lupe Alaniz of Sweetwater, Texas, son, David Alaniz of Sweetwater, Texas, son, Martin Alaniz and wife Cindy of Sweetwater, TX, daughter, Rosamaria Alaniz

of Sweetwater, Texas, son, Jesse Alaniz and wife Julie of Lubbock, Texas, daughter, Pauline White and husband Charles of Bryan, Texas, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister, Carmen Pardo of Levelland, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernesto and Maria Alaniz, son, Alfonso Alaniz, daughter, Linda Gonzalez, and three brothers, Benito Alaniz, Ernest Alaniz and Felix Alaniz.

Pallbearers will be Chris Burns, Cory Burns, Nathan Alaniz, Fernando Alaniz, Jr., Claudio Ray Ceballos, and Joe Alaniz.

