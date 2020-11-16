1/1
Guadalupe M. Alaniz
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guadalupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guadalupe M.Alaniz, age 81, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Fourth & Elm Church of Christ with Dr. Michael Harbour officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Guadalupe was born on March 2, 1939 in McKinney, Texas, to Ernesto and Maria (Mendoza) Alaniz. He married Adelaida Tovar in 1960 in Sinton, Texas. He worked as a mechanic and farmer for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Adelaida T. Alaniz of Sweetwater, Texas, daughter, Rosemary Ramirez and husband Moody of Sinton, Texas, son, Lupe Alaniz of Sweetwater, Texas, son, David Alaniz of Sweetwater, Texas, son, Martin Alaniz and wife Cindy of Sweetwater, TX, daughter, Rosamaria Alaniz
of Sweetwater, Texas, son, Jesse Alaniz and wife Julie of Lubbock, Texas, daughter, Pauline White and husband Charles of Bryan, Texas, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister, Carmen Pardo of Levelland, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernesto and Maria Alaniz, son, Alfonso Alaniz, daughter, Linda Gonzalez, and three brothers, Benito Alaniz, Ernest Alaniz and Felix Alaniz.
Pallbearers will be Chris Burns, Cory Burns, Nathan Alaniz, Fernando Alaniz, Jr., Claudio Ray Ceballos, and Joe Alaniz.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 236-6717
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved