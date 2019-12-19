|
Gusta Louise Goettsche Montgomery McGee, age 90, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 4th & Elm Church of Christ with Michael Harbour officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 PM.
Gusta was born on January 26, 1929 in Slaton, Texas to Gus and Helen (Jackson) Goettsche. She married Clemon Lee Montgomery on March 22, 1947 in Nolan County. They had two sons, Clemon Lee Montgomery, Jr. and Murl Mac Montgomery. She married James McGee on October 8, 1983 in Harris County.
She was a SHS graduate of the Class of 1944 and on the High School Class Reunion of 1944 committee. She worked as a bank teller supervisor at the Texas National Bank for many years before retiring. Gusta was a faithful member of 4th & Elm Church of Christ serving wherever she was needed. She also was a long time member of the American Business Women's Association. Gusta loved her five generation family and was so proud of each one of them. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Clemon Lee Montgomery, Jr. and wife Susan of Muldrow, Oklahoma, daughter-in-law, LaVynda Montgomery of Sweetwater, Texas, eight grandchildren, Shawn Montgomery and wife Julie, Amber Montgomery Gore and husband Kevin, Derek Montgomery and wife Jenny, Marti Montgomery Wade and husband Tommy, Grant Montgomery and wife Ashley, Guy Toland and wife Kristen, Camille Hazard and husband Scott, and Kimberly Toland and fiance Kelly English, fourteen great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, sister, Janelle Moore and husband Clinton of Sweetwater, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus & Helen Goettsche, her first husband, Clemon Lee Montgomery, husband, James McGee, son, Murl Mac Montgomery, granddaughter, Emily Montgomery and sister, Glenna Miles.
Pallbearers will be Billy Gotcher, R.J. Foster, Tommy Wade, Shade Roemisch, Derek Montgomery, and Shawn Montgomery.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 17, 2019