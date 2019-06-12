Gwen (Ader) Tucker, age 90, of Brownwood and formerly of Blackwell passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Brownwood. Graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Blackwell Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Litton officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. Monday. Gwen was born April 5, 1929 in Fredericksburg, Texas to the late Lloyd C. and Charlotte (Ahrens) Tucker. She married William Earl Tucker June 8, 1954 in Georgetown, Texas and he passed away April 9, 2004. She moved to Blackwell from Amarillo in 1986 and then to Brownwood four years ago. She had worked for Mason- Hanger, a bomb building plant, as a secretary in her early years, was a member of Hillside Christian Church in Amarillo and served as Church Librarian, enjoyed reading books and crocheting. Gwen is survived by her son; Blake Tucker and wife Cindy of Gainesville, Georgia, daughter; Mavanee Edgington and husband Lee of Houston, grandchildren Adam Edgington, Abel Edgington, Travis Tucker and Cody Tucker, great grandchildren Aspen Tucker, Savannah Tucker, C J Tucker, Jr., Ace Edgington, Crystalyn Edgington, Michael Lee Edgington and Elizabeth Edgington and one sister-in-law Helen Woods of Sweetwater. Gwen was also preceded in death by a brother. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary