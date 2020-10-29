1/1
Haskell E. Williams
1930 - 2020
SUNRISE: March 19, 1930 SUNSET: October 24, 2020
Haskell Williams was one of seven children born to the union of Claud Williams, Sr. and Dessie Holly of Kellyville in Marion, County, Texas. At the age of seven, Haskell's family moved to Sweetwater, Texas where he would remain until he and his brothers entered different branches of the United States Armed Services.
Haskell enlisted in the military in March of 1951 and was soon transferred into the Army-Airforce where he served until being honorably discharged in November 1956. Haskell reentered the Airforce reserve in May 1957 and discharged in February of 1961.
During his military career, Haskell met and married Ferne Wagoner of Gholson, Texas. To this union, two daughters were born, Claudette Michael and Cloddy Dechon Williams. During the span of his military career, Haskell furthered his education and was afforded the opportunity to serve in various capacities, including that of military Chaplain. After returning to civilian life, Haskell went on to serve in various areas of employment including becoming owner and operator of his own Salvage Recycling business. He also pursued his love of travel and education, obtaining his B.A. in Psychology, Chaplain service and becoming an ordained Methodist minister and pastor. Haskell eventually relocated back to Sweetwater, Texas where he reunited with family, his brother James, Claud and Roscoe Williams and their families and eventually his two daughters. Haskell remained in Sweetwater until his demise on October 24, 2020.
Haskell was preceded in death by his parents, Claud Sr, and Dessie (Holly) Williams, four brothers: Wayman, R.L, James and Claud Williams Jr. and one sister, Viola (and husband George) Jones. Haskell leaves to cherish his memory: one brother, Roscoe (Wanda) Williams of Tuscan, Arizona, one sister-in-law, Maggie Williams of Waco, Texas; Two daughters: Claudette Gaither and Cloddy Williams of Gholson (Waco) Texas, Two sons: Dane Courtney, Waco, Texas and Darrell Williams, Dallas, Texas; Seven grandchildren: Christopher Gaither, Houston, TX, Brandy Gaither, New Mexico, Kirk Gaither II., New Boston, TX, Nancy Gaither, Waco, TX, Matthew Gaither, Wichita Falls, TX, Kevin Poole, Waco, TX and Caleb Poole, Grand Prairie, TX, 21 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephew, relatives and friends with special recognition of neighbors and friends, George and Kathy Blueford.
Military Honors and funeral services will be 2 P.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Robert Carey and Rev. Homer Reddic officiating. Interment will follow in the Veterans Section at Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home.
The family request in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made toward the burial expenses at McCoy Funeral Home, 401 East Third St., Sweetwater, Texas 79556. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
