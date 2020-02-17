|
|
Hawley Terry Murphy, 64, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Anson General Hospital. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Hawley Church of Christ. Burial will be in Hawley Cemetery,
directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at
Adams-Graham Funeral Home, 732 Ave. I in Anson.
Born February 24, 1955 in Loraine, Terry was a son of the late Eugene and Imogene (Brown) Murphy. He was raised in Hawley and was a LVN for Anson General Hospital and Stamford Memorial Hospital for many years. Terry was volunteer firefighter for the Hawley Fire Department and was named Firefighter of the Year in 1988. He also was a previous mayor of Hawley.
Terry married Sharlet Owens Rodriguez June 23, 2019 in Avoca. Terry was preceded in death by his father (Eugene Murphy).
Survivors include his wife, Sharlet Murphy of Stamford; his son, Patrick Murphy (and wife, Jordee) of Hawley; Patrick's mother, Dianna Murphy;
three grandchildren, Braylen, Kaysen and Lennyn; one brother, Steve Murphy (and wife, Melinda) of Hawley; two sisters, Connie Murphy of Hawley and Debra Cory (and husband, Doug) of Hawley; four step children, Sarah Neatherlin, Brittany Chavez, Ricky Rodriguez, Jr. and Ryan Rodriguez; and ten step grandchildren.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020