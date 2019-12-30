|
Helen I. Alls, age 78, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center.
Per her wishes, her body was cremated. A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Broadway Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Stovall officiating. Burial will be at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Helen was born on October 31, 1941 in Stamford, Texas to Lafayette and Annette (Cobb) Williams. She married Richard Alls on January 19, l971 in Rotan, Texas. She was a longtime member of Broadway Baptist Church.. She worked at Sweetwater ISD in the food service department for many years. She had been a resident of Sweetwater since 1971. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family very much and will be truly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Alls of Sweetwater, Texas; son, Wayne Sorrells and wife Kelly of Sweetwater, daughter, Melinda Moncada and husband Salvador of Sweetwater, six grandchildren, Joni Sorrells, Raquel Moncada, Misty Muncy, Bubba Moncada, Roman Moncada, Tabitha Bennett, ten great grandchildren, brother, Pete Williams, sister, Mildred Lemond, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son, Dewey Bennett, granddaughter, Aimee Bennett, her parents, nine brothers and sisters.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 26, 2019