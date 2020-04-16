|
|
A much loved Mother, Grandmother, Daughter and Sister, Henrieta Belcher McGregor, 61, of Sweetwater, TX passed away peacefully at her home April 4,2020 with her family. She was born February 7, 1959 in Loraine, TX
She is survived by daughters: Kristy Tollison and husband James, Patricia Neves, Rebecca Brown and husband Steven. Sisters: Jamie Kay, Barbara Thompson, Brother: Sammy Belcher and wife Barbara, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren,
She was preceded in death by her mother Lillie Belcher and Father James Belcher, Brothers: James Belcher Jr. Nephew: David James Belcher
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid 19.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 7, 2020