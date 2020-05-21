Henry "Hank" Evans, age 84 of Sweetwater and formerly of Abilene passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Sweetwater Health Care Center. Military Direct Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday May 21,2020 at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene with McCoy Funeral Home of Sweetwater in charge of arrangements. Hank was born August 1, 1935 in Lowell, Arkansas to the late Arch and Emma Evans. He served in the United States Air Force and the Kansas Air National Guard, ranked as Senior Master Sargent. Hank had worked for A-Town Electronics, Gifford TV and Electronics and Texas Instruments. He received an Associate Degree from Community College of the Air Force, Cisco Junior College and completed 192 classroom hours in computer operations with Texas A & M and DeVry Tech's Home Entertainment Systems II course. Hank married Barbara Stracener December 2, 1993 in Sweetwater, she passed away in 2016. He had lived in Sweetwater for the past eight years and Abilene before. Hank loved working in his yard and being around children and animals. He is survived by his children; Deborah Evans of Abilene, Texas, Cheryl Ritterling and husband Bill of Farmersville, Texas, Brian Evans and wife Bertha of Western Grove, Arkansas, Chuck and Patricia Browning of Sweetwater, Kay and Dennis Farr of McKinney, Texas, sisters; Dorthea Foster of Huntsville, Arkansas, Alice Studer of St. Louis, Missouri, Nell Rice of Northport, Alabama and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hank was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Online condolences may be expressed at