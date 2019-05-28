Hubert Glenn Miller, Jr. 72, of Sweetwater, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Haskell Memorial Hospital. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A Prayer Service will be held 7:00 P.M. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Glenn was born September 12, 1946 in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Hubert Glenn, Sr. and Thelma (Barber) Miller. He Married Deborah Chapmon on September 30, 1984 in Wichita Falls, TX. Glenn has lived in Sweetwater over the past 35 years. Glenn loved to go fishing and was a great husband and father. He is survived by his wife Deborah Miller of Sweetwater, TX; daughters Hilary Ford and husband Trey of Pleasanton, TX, Heather Hill and husband Taylor of Abilene, TX; granddaughter Tinsley Ford of Pleasanton, TX and step granddaughter Addisyn Hill of Abilene, TX. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and daughter Holly on August 2, 2001. Pallbearers will be Taylor Hill, Trey Ford, Evan Tindall, Bobby Briscoe, Mike Mullins and Pete Torres. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary