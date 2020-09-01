"A Mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend". Ione Madell (Benningfield) Willis, age 84, of Sweetwater passed away, Monday August, 31, 2020 at Nolan Nursing and Rehab Center. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene with Jim Rhodes officiating. She will finally be reunited with her Knight in Shining Armor at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rex Hirt, Brent Burnett, Shawn Wilke and Brian Sehon. Madell was born December 30, 1935 at Sanco, Texas to the late Clarence and Zelma (Smith) Benningfield. She married Maynard Roy Willis July 28, 1954 in Clairmont, Texas. Maynard passed away November 21, 2017. She lived in Roscoe and Sweetwater for 60 plus years. She graduated from Alpena High School in Alpena, Arkansas, worked for Sneed Drug Store in Roscoe, worked as a telephone operator with Southwestern Bell from 1956-1976, and had worked as a sales clerk for Sears and Cox Jewelers. She is survived by her daughters; Toby Hirt and Rex of Roscoe, Melanie Burnett and Brent of Sweetwater, granddaughters; Latimer Burnett of Sweetwater and Timorie Wilke and Shawn of Sweetwater, great grandchildren; Taygan, Taytan and Taylan Wilke of Sweetwater and her brother; Don Benningfield and Doty of Clairmont, Texas, her niece; Diane Otwell of Denton, Texas, nephew; Anthony Huff and Mary Kay of Potosi, Texas and two great nieces; Melinda and LaTonne of Denton. Madell is also preceded in death by a brother; S.C. Benningfield, Jr., sisters; Rose Davis, Lois Huff and Joann Cape and a great nephew; Casey Leo Huff. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.