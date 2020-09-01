1/1
Ione Madell (Benningfield) Willis
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ione's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"A Mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend". Ione Madell (Benningfield) Willis, age 84, of Sweetwater passed away, Monday August, 31, 2020 at Nolan Nursing and Rehab Center. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene with Jim Rhodes officiating. She will finally be reunited with her Knight in Shining Armor at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rex Hirt, Brent Burnett, Shawn Wilke and Brian Sehon. Madell was born December 30, 1935 at Sanco, Texas to the late Clarence and Zelma (Smith) Benningfield. She married Maynard Roy Willis July 28, 1954 in Clairmont, Texas. Maynard passed away November 21, 2017. She lived in Roscoe and Sweetwater for 60 plus years. She graduated from Alpena High School in Alpena, Arkansas, worked for Sneed Drug Store in Roscoe, worked as a telephone operator with Southwestern Bell from 1956-1976, and had worked as a sales clerk for Sears and Cox Jewelers. She is survived by her daughters; Toby Hirt and Rex of Roscoe, Melanie Burnett and Brent of Sweetwater, granddaughters; Latimer Burnett of Sweetwater and Timorie Wilke and Shawn of Sweetwater, great grandchildren; Taygan, Taytan and Taylan Wilke of Sweetwater and her brother; Don Benningfield and Doty of Clairmont, Texas, her niece; Diane Otwell of Denton, Texas, nephew; Anthony Huff and Mary Kay of Potosi, Texas and two great nieces; Melinda and LaTonne of Denton. Madell is also preceded in death by a brother; S.C. Benningfield, Jr., sisters; Rose Davis, Lois Huff and Joann Cape and a great nephew; Casey Leo Huff. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved