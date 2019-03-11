Irene E. Walsh, 91, of Sweetwater, TX, passed away at Sweetwater Healthcare Friday, March 1, 2019. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 A.M. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 507 Crane with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited by Deacon Bill Butler at 7 P.M. Monday at McCoy Funeral Home. Irene was born November 28, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to William E. and Mary (O'Leary) Whalley. She married Michael Walsh, Sr. May 9, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY. He preceded her death October 29, 2001. She moved to Sweetwater in 1965. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a homemaker. Irene is survived by a son: Michael Walsh, Jr., 3 daughters: Ann Marie Dahl & husband Dean of Stanton, TX, Margaret (Peggy) Russell & husband Ray of Gorman, TX, and Ellen Frazier of Abilene, TX. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Christopher Phillips of Sweetwater, TX, John Gray of San Angelo, TX, Leann Norris of Eastland, TX, Thomas Styles of Gorman, TX, Patrick Frazier of Abilene, TX, Jimmy Frazier of Abilene, TX and Mary Frazier of Rocky Mount, VA, Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in by her husband, her parents, a daughter: Patricia Walsh, a grandson: Michael Dahl, three brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be Christopher Phillips, Dominic Dahl, John Gray, Thomas Styles, Patrick Frazier and Jimmy Frazer. Online condolences may be expressed at [email protected] . Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary