Irmgard Arnold Althof,92, passed away on May 9, 2020 in Boerne, TX. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at 10 A.M., May 12, at the Roscoe Cemetery with Daylon and Nancy Althof providing special music and Pastor David Draper officiating. Irmgard was born on March 17, 1928 in Burton, TX, one of six children born to Erich and Selma Deiss Arnold. Two days after graduating from Waco High School in 1947, she began working at William Cameron and Co. in Waco, TX. Irmgard met the love of her life, Wilbert Herman Althof, in the summer of 1948 at a Baptist General Convention in Kyle, TX. They married on March 17, 1950 at Central Baptist Church in Waco. Irmgard always said that Wilbert was the best birthday present she had ever received, even though she had always vowed that she would never marry a farmer. They lived on their farm west of Roscoe until 1971, when they built in Roscoe, and where she continued to reside until March 2017 prior to relocating to Heritage Place in Boerne to be closer to family. Irmgard was a homemaker and a great cook. Although never employed outside the home after marriage. Irmgard kept busy running errands for her family and was a helping hand in many different ways. She also enjoyed gardening, landscaping and tending to her flowers. Irmgard was a 60-year member of the First Baptist Church in Roscoe where she served many years on the Building and Grounds Committee and the Floral Committee. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert, on April 15, 1987; parents, Erich and Selma Arnold; sisters Ruth Grossman (Raymond), Pearl Sherrod (Ralph) and Adina Cox (Bill); and brothers Erich Arnold (Betty Mathews) and Glenwood Arnold (Joyce Ferguson); brothers-in-law Raymond Althof (Ina Gabler), Clarence Althof, George Hughes; and sister-in-law Elnora Althof Peters (Arnold). She is survived by daughter, Debra Cravey (Al) of Boerne; son, Ron Althof of Owensboro, KY; grandsons, Dr. Russell Cravey (Rhonda) of Kerrville, Stuart Cravey (Savannah) of San Antonio; brother-in-law Edwin Althof, Jr. (Johnnie) of Henrietta, TX; sisters-in-law Frances (Althof) Hughes and Joyce (Cooper) Althof both of Roscoe; four great granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Heritage Place of Boerne, Nurse Practitioner Specialist Kristin Steinke and the caregivers with Alamo Hospice and Kindred Home Health. Condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 626, Roscoe, Texas 79545. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 11 to May 12, 2020.