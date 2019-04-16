Isabel G. Martinez, age 75, of Sweetwater, Texas passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at her residence. A Prayer Vigil will be held at 6:30 PM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with David Mendez officiating, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M., recited by Lupe Medellin.

Funeral Mass will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish with Rev. Santhiago Selvaraj officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Isabel was born December 13, 1943 in Sonora, Texas to Dionicio and Alejandra (Lombrana) Gamez. She worked in the shipping department for K-Mart for many years before retiring. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish.

She is survived by her husband, Cresencio Martinez of Sweetwater, Texas; seven children, Mary Rachel Sandoval and husband Juan of Sweetwater, TX, Betty Martinez and husband Gabriel of Houston, Texas, Adriana Martinez ofHouston, Texas, Mara Zuniga and husband Benjamin of Abilene, Texas, Cornelio Mendez and wife Melinda of Sweetwater, Texas, Albert Mendez of Sweetwater, Texas and Stephen F. Gamez of Sweetwater, Texas; four sisters, Sally Pena, Margaret Gonzales, Elena Underwood, and Hilaria Torrez; three brothers, Manuel Gamez, Joe Gamez and Nick Gamez; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dionicio and Alejandra Gamez, five brothers, Jimmy, Juan, Enrique, David and Anselmo, one sister, Estella, and grandson, Carlos Elias Martinez.

Pallbearers will be Joe Gonzales, Billy Havner, Cory Mendez, Victor Martinez, Frankie Martinez, and Steve Martinez.