J L Sutton 77, of Sweetwater passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m.. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Garden of Memories with Rev. Daniel Norton officiating and Masonic Graveside rites performed by the Sweetwater Masonic Lodge # 571. Interment will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the funeral home. J L was born March 8, 1943 in Loraine, TX to Coe and Mary Virginia (Gibbs) Sutton. He married Betty Ann Wisdom on July 15, 1960 in Sweetwater. In 1975 J L became a member of the Stockdale Masonic Lodge # 470. He worked many years in the oilfield around Sweetwater and Big Spring. He is survived by his wife Betty Sutton of Sweetwater; son Wayne Sutton and wife Kay of Big Spring; daughter Judy Sutton of Austin; son Jerry Sutton of Sweetwater; brother Bruce Sutton and wife Sharon of Sweetwater; sister Wanda Gotcher of Sweetwater; five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father Coe in 1994, mother Mary Virginia in 2004, brothers James in 2010 and Buddy in 2019. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.