Jack Lilburn Stone
1935 - 2020
Jack Lilburn Stone, 85, of Sweetwater, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Per his wishes, cremation will be done. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene with Military Honors performed by Dyess Air Force Base Honor Guard. Inurnment will follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Jack was born in Hobart, Oklahoma, June 23, 1935 to C.L. and Ruby (Sherill) Stone. He joined the U.S. Air Force December 1, 1957 and served 21 years before retiring as a MSGT. He then worked for the Civil Service several years for a second retirement. He married Dorothy Sanders Clauson February 16, 1995 in Carson City, Nevada. Jack has lived in Sweetwater the past 20 years and was a member of the Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Stone of Sweetwater, a son Michael of Abilene, TX, four daughters, Debra Darnell of Daniel, IL, Cindy Kinney of Florida, Tina Stone of Ohio, Terrie Stone of Florida, two step-sons, Ron Clauson of Sweetwater, TX, Roger Clauson of Alaska, a step-daughter Roberta Cool of Michigan, a brother Bob Stone of Norman, Ok, 19 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
