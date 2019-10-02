Home

McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Assembly
Sweetwater, TX
Jackie Dee Geron


1945 - 2019
Jackie Dee Geron Obituary
Jackie Dee Geron (Jack Geron), age 74, of Sweetwater died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in Roscoe, Texas on April 14,1945 to A.D. (Dee) and Irene Geron. He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 54 years, Linda Ransberger Geron, his mother; Irene Geron, his children; Lana Belton and her husband Joe of Tallahassee, FL, Kelly Shelton and her husband Todd of Roscoe, TX., his grandchildren Brooke Murphy and her husband Chris, Chase Peterson, Morgan Doyle and her husband David, Jayci Vause and her husband Jason, great-grandchildren; Declan Murphy, Teagan Murphy, Cater Vause and Clayton Vause. He is preceded in death by his dad Dee Geron and his sister Joyce Boyd. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Bethel Assembly in Sweetwater with Pastor Carter Edmondson and Pastor Paul Ransberger officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Bethel Assembly Outreach, P.O. Box 566, Sweetwater, Texas 79556. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019
