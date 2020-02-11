|
Jaden Edward Hernandez, 19, of Sweetwater, passed away January 28, 2020, in Abilene, Texas. Jaden was a son and a brother. He was taken from us too soon. He was loved and looked up to by many. Born in Sweetwater, Texas, Jaden was the son of Salvador and Jennifer Hernandez. He was a 2019 Graduate of Sweetwater High School where he was on the varsity basketball team. Jaden was about to start college at ASU in San Angelo, Texas. He enjoyed playing basketball, listening to music, cooking, dancing and just making everyone around him laugh. Jaden's smile and personality was so contagious. He'd light up a room with his smile. Jaden loved to travel. In his 19 years, he has seen so many places. He lived life to the fullest. That was his motto. Jaden is survived by his mother and father Jennifer and Salvador Hernandez. One brother, Jaren Hernandez, and one sister that was the light of his eye, Brianna Hernandez. His maternal grandparents, Albert and Guadalupe Alaniz of Sweetwater. And, his paternal grandmother, Virginia Guerra of Roby. Jaden also had many aunts and uncles and cousins. Most importantly, his dog, Sky. He is preceded in death by his gran-gran Luz Alaniz. Funeral Services will be at 2 PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Roscoe Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, from 5-7 p.m., at McCoy Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held for family members only on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 5-7 PM. Pallbearers will be Tristian Trevizo, Tayton Burnett, Chris Jackson, Jesse Morales, Jackson Foster, and Max Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alex Alacorn, Adam Terez, Natt Hernandez, Colt Halstead, Alex Gallegos, and Cameron Lujan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 2, 2020