1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers James Dwayne Martin, age 75, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on May 19, 2019 in Pittsburg, Texas. Services will be at 2 P_M. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at King Baptist Church in King, Texas.

Dwayne was born in the King community in Coryell County on January 14, 1944 to the late James Emory Martin and Ruth

Jeffries Martin. He attended schools in Gatesville, grades 1-10. After his parents' deaths he moved to Texas City, Texas to live with his older brother and sisters. He graduated from Texas City High School and then attended College of the Mainland in Texas City. From there he went to Howard Payne University in Brownwood and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was ordained to the Gospel Ministry at King Baptist Church in July of 1963.

Dwayne was the pastor of Lake Victor Baptist Church and Punnela Baptist Church during the time he attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he received his Master of Divinity degree. He later served on the board of Howard Payne University and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate.

After receiving his seminary degree, he worked at the State School for Boys in Gatesville, Texas, as an elementary teacher and caseworker and also as a vocational rehabilitation counselor for the State Commission for the Blind in Waco. There he met Bette McCall Roeder, and they married on February 3, 1973. He adopted her son Richard Scott and they later had another son, James Jeffries.

Dwayne was the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Vernon, Texas, from 1973 to 197 5. He then accepted the pastorate of the First Baptist Church of Sweetwater, Texas, where he served from 1975 to 1979. He was then called to be pastor of the First Baptist Church of Texas City, Texas, and served there from 1979 to 1984. He then accepted a position with the Baptist General Convention ofTexas as the Director of the Human Welfare Coordinating Board, a

position he would hold for ten years, from 1984 to 1994. He then held the position of Executive Director of the North Dallas Shared Ministries from 1994 to 1997. For the next ten years, from 1997 to 2007, he was Vice President of Resource Services Inc., a Dallas company devoted to the stewardship and fundraising needs of churches. From 2011 to 2013 he held a related position as Executive Consultant with Omeara Ferguson, where he guided clients in conducting capital campaigns and soliciting major gifts. He often helped and filled in at Chisholm Smith funeral home and at Miller & Sons Funeral home, both in Dallas.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents, sons JeffMartin and Scott Martin, brother Gayle Martin, sister Irene Ford and her husband Bill, and sister Mary McCloy and her husband Art. He is survived by a sister, Dr. Verna Martin Peterson of Houston; Bette Miller, the mother of their sons, and her husband Paul MiJler of Pittsburg, Texas; five nieces, two nephews and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to the King Cemetery Association, PO Box 298, Published in Sweetwater Reporter on May 26, 2019