Mr. James Edward "Jim" Henderson, son of the late James and Helen Henderson was born December 12, 1946 in Atlanta, Texas. He was also preceded in death by Grandparents and one sister, Elizabeth Ann Henderson.

He was united in holy matrimony to Valda Lightfoot in June of 1967 and has been a resident of Sweetwater Texas for many years. This union was blessed with three children. Jimmy & wife Christi of Lubbock, Todd and wife Shorie Henderson of Sweetwater and Dusty Henderson of Plano. Jim was also blessed with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mr. Henderson was an active member of the 4th and Elm Street Church of Christ in Sweetwater. As a result of his love for Christ and his servant's heart, he was loved by many and will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. Jim served in the United States Air Force, and worked 9 years for Sweetwater Police Department. He was a member of the Optimist Club. He worked for Homestate Savings and Texas Bank. Jim owned and operated Henderson Insurance. Jim was a member, elder and deacon for 800 Lamar Street Church of Christ. Jim loved working with wood and coached baseball. Jim loved to travel. He quietly departed this life Monday, May 13,2019 at his home with family by his side.

Visitation will be held on May 15th, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home. Funeral services will be May16th, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories at 2:00 p.m., with interment to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

We praise God that for the promise of eternal life and we celebrate that His precious child will never hurt again.

Pallbearers will be : Larry McEachern, Donny Rannefield, Ronnie Williams, Gerald Smith, Zollie Steakley, Tony Morton. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jackie Rowan, Archie Burrough, Bill Johnson, Billy Whisenant and Grandchildren.

The family would suggest in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cornerstone Christian School, 400 Elm Street, Sweetwater, TX 79556 or the cause of your choice in honor of this great man. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on May 15, 2019