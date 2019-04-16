James Gideon Ware, 87, of Blackwell, TX, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Services will be 2 P.M. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Blackwell with Rev. Jeff White officiating. Interment will follow in the Blackwell Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. There will be a family visitation Saturday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home. James is survived by his wife Gwendolyn (Hall) Ware of Blackwell, Texas, a son Gid Ware & wife Lisa of Blackwell, Texas and a daughter Dana Ware Keiner & husband Dale of Tuscola, Texas, four grandchildren: Caitlin Ware, Dylan Keiner & wife Brittney, Callen Ware,

Danielle Mann & husband Kirk, a sister Billie Burwick of Sweetwater, Texas, a nephew Greg Burwick and a niece Suzanne Jacobs & husband Charlie. He was preceded in death by his parents William "Bill" Dewey & Esther Bernice (Wilson) Ware. James was a lifelong resident of Blackwell. He graduated from Blackwell High School and married Gwendolyn Jane Hall on May 5, 1956. James was a veteran serving in the United Stated Army. He worked for El Paso Natural Gas for 20 years and then began Blackwell Water Well Service in 1978. James enjoyed the work and shared the love of trade with his son Gid, who is carrying on the business. James was a lifelong member of the Blackwell community and enjoyed ranching and farming. His love for the land is carried on through his grandchildren through their interest in ranching and farming. He dedicated his service to the Blackwell School Board and was a member of the Hylton Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Blackwell – As we have recently discussed, the most important decision you can make is to accept Jesus as your savior – and he knew he would spend eternity with Jesus. James loved to cut up with or razz his friends and ride around with his sidekick, JoJo. He got the biggest joy out of taking all the grandkids riding in his old jeep when they were little – they had candy and a coke and got to do about whatever they wanted! James will always be remembered by his loving smile and his zest for life. Pallbearers for James will be Tony Ham, Charles Alcorn, Bruce Holland, Jerry Ware, Tommy White, Bobby Barkley. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary