James Michael Emery Pursley, 38, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, in San Angelo.

The rosary will be at 6:00 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM Monday, June 10, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Burial will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Pursley was born June 10, 1980 in Sweetwater. He initially moved to San Angelo in 1994, residing in San Antonio for a few years before returning to San Angelo in 2001. James was a 1997 graduate of Central High School where he thrived doing body work in auto shop. He formerly worked at H&P Drilling for many years primarily as a derrickman, All-American Chevy, Producers Service Corp., and most recently for U.S. Wells Service. He also worked as a chef for various restaurants. He is remembered for being a handyman, being mechanically inclined and always willing to work on cars, and being a master on the barbecue grill. He loved being with family and was regarded by those who knew him as a loving and caring person. James was proud to be a father to two U.S. Marines and a daughter who adored him and enjoyed spending time at his side. He was known for his generosity, dropping whatever he was doing to help his family and friends whenever there was a need. Whenever he hugged you, he made you feel loved and protected.

Survivors include his two sons, Michael Robert Pursley of Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay and Daniel Anthony Zamudio and wife Chihiro of Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Japan; daughter Liliana Raquel Zamudio of Austin; mother Margarita Pursley of Sweetwater; two sisters, Valerie Oberholzer and husband Kirk of Mineral Wells and Sherrie Torres of San Angelo; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Emery Hedley Pursley in 2014. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on June 10, 2019