Janelle (Faust) Orman, age 86, of Roscoe passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Roscoe Church of Christ with Phillip Tomlin officiating. Interment will follow at Roscoe Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A family and friends visitation will be from 6-7:30 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Janelle was born March 7, 1933 in Roscoe to the late Jesse A. and Vicie (Seago) Faust. She married Arlon Wayne Orman October 12, 1950 in Roscoe. Janelle was a lifelong resident of Roscoe. She was homemaker, member of the Roscoe Church of Christ, graduate of Roscoe High School, was a great cook, loved to paint, and had a green thumb in growing flowers. Janelle was devoted to her church and family. She is survived by her children; Janice Stuart of Sweetwater, Lonnie Orman and wife Leola of Roscoe, Arlene Hartman of Sweetwater, sister; Cecilia Thomas of Sweetwater, her grandchildren; Tammy Stracener of Colorado City, Dustin Orman of Sweetwater, Christianson Hartman of Roscoe, Angela Andel and husband Matt of Sweetwater, Eden Baker and husband Jeremy of Roscoe, Landon Orman and wife Victoria of Colorado City and Jacoby Johnson and wife Lauren of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Austin Freeman of Sweetwater, Charlie Hartman and Scarlett Hartman both of Roscoe, Justin Gardner, Kolby Evans and Jaxon Andel all of Sweetwater, Jaycee Baker and Elyn Baker of Roscoe, Maren Johnson and Cayden Hardin and great-great-grandchildren; Zamelia Freeman and her older brother Desmen Carrasco. Janelle was also preceded in death by her husband June 19, 2015 and a brother Jesse Faust, Jr. Pallbearers will be Christianson Hartman, Landon Orman, Austin Freeman, Matt Andel, Justin Gardner, Joe Brazil. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019