Jason Garrett Glenn, 40, passed away on July 3, 2019 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. A celebration of him will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at First United Methodist Church in Sweetwater. Reverend Ryan Strebeck and Reverend Brian Brownlow will be officiating services. Masonic Graveside Rites will be performed at Slaters Chapel Cemetery by Hylton Lodge #884. There will be a family visitation on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home.

Jason was born on March 4,1979 in Plano, Texas to parents John and Kim Glenn. At one, the family moved to Little Rock, AR, where Jason was raised and would call home. He attended school in East End, AR and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1998. He married Brandye Poe Angerer on November 26, 2005 at their family ranch (2 Brothers Ranch) in Wingate, TX. Jason was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sweetwater. He currently worked for Global Fiberglass Solutions as a construction manager, but had worked in the wind and high voltage industry throughout the state of Texas. Jason also worked on the 2 Brothers Ranch. He traveled often for work and was able to see so much of the nation and Canada. He was a member of the Nolan Volunteer Fire Department. Jason was former President of Ducks Unlimited, an organization which he loved. Jason loved to hunt and fish, all things sports-whether playing or coaching, barbecuing and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Jason was member of Hylton Masonic Lodge #884. Most of all Jason loved spending time with his children, traveling back to see his family in Arkansas and working out on the ranch. He loved being a husband, a father, a big brother, a son and a friend.

Survivors are: Wife: Brandye Glenn, Children: Avery Elizabeth Glenn, Drake Alexander Glenn, Henley Michelle Glenn. Parents: John Glenn and wife Kim of Little Rock, AR Parents-In-law: Ruth and Gary Snowden of Wolforth, TX and Carolyn and Bart Poe of Lubbock, TX. Brothers: Justin Glenn and wife Ginger of Rogers, AR, Jonathan Glenn and wife Kacie of Bryant,AR. Great Aunt: Carolyn Eve of Bartlesville,OK, Great-Great Aunt: June White of Nowata,OK, Grandmother: Johnna Walls of Waxahachie,TX, Nephews: Gavin Glenn, Hagen Glenn, Asher Glenn, Niece: Hazel Janet Glenn, numerous nieces , nephews and cousins an in laws.

Pallbearers will be: Justin Glenn, Jonathan Glenn, Michael Minnie, Ryan Dove, Jason Kindrex , Shane Tomlin, Jason Coldiron, Chris Hamlin.

In lieu of flowers, family has requested memorials be made to 1st United Methodist Church, 309 Cedar, Sweetwater, TX 79556 or Slater's Chapel Cemetery ,care of Rebecca Gunn, 1733 FM 126 Nolan ,TX 79537

