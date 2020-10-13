1/1
Jay A. Knox
1942 - 2020
Jay A. Knox, age 78, of Gilmer, Texas (Formerly of Sweetwater, Texas), passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his daughter's residence.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sweetwater Cemetery with Rev. Daniel Stovall officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Jay was born on June 9, 1942 in Sweetwater, Texas to Shirley Mack and Marna Winfred (Hall) Knox. He married Mary Jo Kirby on May 21, 1962 in Arlington, Texas. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Sweetwater. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Ludlum's for many years before retiring.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Pilcher and husband Cary of Gilmer, Texas, two sons, Tracy Knox and wife Carisa of San Antonio, Texas, and Ashley Knox and wife Janice of McKinney, Texas, seven grandchildren, Trevor,
Nathan, Ty and Coy Pilcher, Frannie and Emily Knox and Charlotte Knox, brother, Phil Knox of Georgia, sister, Marna Knox Allen and husband Johnny of Champion, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Knox, parents, Shirley Mack and Marna Knox, and sister, Laurel Ruth Knox Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, Colorado 80502.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 236-6717
Memories & Condolences
