Jeffery Lynn (Jeff) Byrd, age 69, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas.

There will be a come and go visitation, Monday, June 8, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Palava Cemetery with Michael Harbour officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Jeff was born on October 7, 1950 in Sweetwater, Texas to Gerald C. and Elsie Pauline (Casey) Byrd. He worked for the Texas Highway Department in Fisher County on the Highway Work Crew for many years before retiring. He was member of Fourth and Elm Church of Christ. He was also a U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran who served on a Navy helicopter rescue crew. When he got out of the service he served in the U.S. National Guard. Jeff was a member of the Nolan County Amateur Radio Association.

He is survived by his brother, Jerry Byrd of Sweetwater, Texas, niece, Cari Ellis and husband Mitch of Christoval, Texas, great nieces and nephew, Zack Ellis, Alyssa Glascow, and Jade.Ellis, great great niece and nephew, Aurora and Eli Glascow, uncle, Jack Byrd and wife Judy of Sweetwater, Texas, and aunt, Marilyn Byrd of Whitesboro, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald C. and Pauline Byrd, sister-in-law, Leigh Byrd, uncle, Hal Byrd, and aunts, Lois Greenfield and Rosemary Collins.

Pallbearers will be Joe Don Smith, Mike Haigood, Larry McEachern, Charles Dumas, Jimmy Headstream and Ray Carnathan.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Nolan County Amateur Radio Association.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Christian School, 400 Elm Street, Sweetwater, Texas 79556.

