Jerome Hopkins
1953 - 2020
Jerome Hopkins, 67, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Wednesday October 28, 2020. Funeral services for Jerome will be held on Saturday, November 7,2020 at 11:00 A.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Reverend Robert "DC" Carey will be officiating service. Interment will follow service at Snyder Cemetery. There will be a family visitation on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Jerome was born in June 3,1953 in Conroe ,TX to parents BJ Hopkins and Mary Catherine Denby. Jerome was a member of Greater Zion Baptist Church in Sweetwater. He worked for over 30 years in the oilfield. Jerome loved to dance and DJ. Jerome was always smiling and was big on family. He loved to dress nice. Jerome was crazy about his 3 grandkids.
Survivors are: Daughter: Whitney Burks of Sweetwater, Son: Martell Green of Albuquerque, Grandchildren: Eboni Lundy and husband Sheldon of Austin, TX, Carter Cullens of Sweetwater, Tra'Darioen Hopkins of Sweetwater, 2 Great Grandchildren, Fiancee: Mary Samples of Sweetwater, Sister: Jayzenita Hopkins of Lubbock, TX, Brother: Victor Holland and Mattie Ghoston of Midland, TX, host of Nieces, Nephews and Cousins
Preceded in death by: Wife: Margie Hopkins ,Daughter: Stella Camille Jackson, Parents: BJ and Mary Catherine Denby, Brothers: Donald Hopkins, James Hopkins, Willie Hopkins.
Pallbearers will be: Andre Thompson, Teddy Hopkins, Bubba Hopkins, Pee Wee Hopkins, Sulovan Daniels, Peyton Daniels
online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
