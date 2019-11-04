|
Jerry Dean Berlin 85, of Sweetwater passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday November 4, 2019 at Garden of Memories with Military Honors performed by the U.S. Air Force. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the First Presbyterian Church with Dr. John Knox and Rev. Marie Mickey officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be held 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Jerry was born August 28, 1934 in Trenton, Missouri to the late Ben and Clara (Gabrielson) Berlin. He married Ellen Fairchild on August 17, 1958 in Trenton, Missouri. After Ellen's passing in 2010. He married Dixie Smith in 2011 and were together until he passing in 2018. Jerry received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology in 1960 and a Masters degree in Bacteriology in 1961 from the University of Missouri. In 1964, he received his Ph.D. in Biology at Iowa State University. His professional career started as a Research Scientist at Batelle Northwest Research Center in Richland, Washington where he researched the effects of radiation on cells. From 1968-1987, he was a professor at Texas Tech University. He taught cell biology and electron microscopy and supervised many graduate and post-doctoral students. He served as chairman of the Biology department from 1985-1988. He then accepted a position as Dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at Southwest Missouri State University. Dr. Berlin was very active in many professional and civic organizations and held a variety of offices. After retirement, Dr. Berlin and his wife Ellen, moved to Sweetwater, Texas, to be closer to family. He loved spending time with family and friends. He had a variety of hobbies including golf, gardening, playing bridge, fly fishing, kite flying, and sailing. Jerry is survived by his daughters Brenda Davidson and husband David of Verden,OK, Paula Carmichael and husband Alan of Sweetwater, Dana McElroy of Sweetwater; grandchildren Sammie McLendon and husband Kevin, Randie Edwards and husband Dan, Rikkie Snuggs and husband Cory, Dane Bennett and wife Ariel, Dylan Bennett; six great grandchildren; brother Jim Berlin of Springfield, MO; Dixies children Stephen Smith and wife Angela of Wiggins, CO, Randall Smith and wife Coilla, of Roscoe, Susan Smith of Roscoe and numerous nieces, nephews and many other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and wives Ellen in 2010 and Dixie in 2018. Pallbearers will be Dane Bennett, Dylan Bennett, David Davidson, Alan Carmichael, David Bennett, Cory Snuggs, Dan Edwards, Kevin McLendon and Randall Smith. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Nov. 3, 2019