Jerry Don Powell, age 76, of Roscoe passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital Odessa. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Roscoe Church of Christ with Randall Smith officiating. Military Honors by the U.S. Air Force will follow at Roscoe Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. A family and friend's visitation will be from 5-7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Jerry was born April 17, 1943 in Amarillo, Texas to the late Eugene Thomas and Helen Nell (Miller) Powell. He married Viva Kay Parker December 8, 1967 in Lubbock. They moved from Big Spring back to Roscoe in 2013. Jerry was a Registered Nurse for 38 years, served as a Captain in the United States Air Force, was a member of Roscoe Church of Christ, member of the National Rifle Association and loved hiking and collecting coins and model cars. He is survived by his wife of 52 years; Viva Kay Powell of Roscoe, daughter; Tamara Castleberry and husband Joe of Forth Worth, son; Gerald Powell and wife Karrie of Andrews, Texas, grandchildren; Kevin Powell, Brandon Powell, Shaylea Castleberry and Colby Castleberry, eight great grandchildren, two step grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother. Pallbearers will be Colby Castleberry, Kevin Powell, Brandon Powell, Shane Parker, Matthew Pflugh and Quintin Gaston. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020