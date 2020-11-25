Jerry D. Wayne Roberts, age 57, of Sweetwater passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo. Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Sweetwater Cemetery with Mike Ensminger officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00 until 7:30 pm at the funeral home. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Jerry was born May 5, 1963 in Hamlin, Texas to the late Amos L. and Noralyn Jean (Miller) Roberts. He married Deborah Crawford June 2, 1979 in Sweetwater. Jerry worked as Warehouse Manager for Nutrien AG Solutions in Roscoe for 20 years. He is a graduate of Sweetwater High School, member of the Roscoe Lions Club and had lived in the Sweetwater-Roscoe area most of his life. Jerry is survived by his wife of 41 plus years; Debbie of Sweetwater, daughters; Brook Bailey of Roby, Candace Smith and husband Wayland of Sweetwater, sisters; Marilyn Eivens and husband Billy of Sweetwater, Darla Hendrix of Sweetwater, grandchildren; Kaylyn, Destynee, Devon, Dakota, Sara, Jimmy and Erica, great-grandchildren; Neveah, Nickovey, Shaylee and Jah-Kari, numerous uncles, aunts and cousins and his brother-in-law Allen Crawford and wife Merry of Sweetwater. He is also preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law June and Charles Crawford. Pallbearers will be Dakota Bowen, Devon Smith, Chad Eivens, David Crawford, Ronnie McIntosh and Jason Freeman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com