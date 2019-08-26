|
|
Jerry Lee Hunt, age 75, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August13, 2019 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Tony Lara officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from l:00 - 2:00 P.M..
Jerry was born on April 29, 1944 in Antigo, Wisconsin to Charles Lincoln Hunt and Mabel (Detwiler) Hunt. He married Jerry Lou Shuler on February 14, 1980 in Roby, Texas . He worked for Gandy's for over twenty eight years before retiring. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jerry Lou Hunt of Sweetwater, Texas, son, Charles Lincoln Hunt, III and wife Jodi of Grand Prairie, Texas; three grandchildren; special niece, Rebecca Kolega of Arlington, Texas, brother-in-law, Henry Shuler of Arlington, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, several brothers, and sister. Pallbearers will be Roger Myers, David Warren, Terry Locklar, Terry Willman, Randy Kolega, and Bobby Shuler.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 15, 2019