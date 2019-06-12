Jerry Lee Speed, 53, of Sweetwater, passed away on June 3,2019 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. There will be a funeral service for Jerry on Friday, June 7,2019 at 2:00 P.M .at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. There will be a family visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.at McCoy Funeral Home.

Jerry was born to parents George and Dewey Speed on October 20, 1965 in Fisher County, Texas. He married Delores Guana on April,15 1999 in Sweetwater. He lived in Sweetwater most of life. Jerry loved fishing and camping. Jerry loved working on vehicles. He loved to make fun of the Dallas Cowboys, he referred to them as the "Cowgirls". He loved Barbecuing and listening to country music. Jerry loved to sing and dance.

Survivors are: Wife: Dolores Gauna-Speed of Sweetwater, Sons: Joseph Gauna-Speed of Sweetwater, James Gauna-Speed of Sweetwater, Christopher Gauna-Speed of Sweetwater. Christopher Wright of Sweetwater, Serapio Alamanza Jr. of Sweetwater. Daughters :Blessing Guana-Speed of Sweetwater, Amber Castanada and husband PJ of Odessa,TX, Rebecca Alamanza of Sweetwater. 8 Grandchildren, Brothers: George Speed and wife Clara of Sweetwater, Lonnie Speed and wife Sara of Odessa,TX, Jimmy Speed of Abilene,TX, Sisters: Doris Brown of New Braunfels,TX, Patsy Capehart and husband Jim of Uvalde,TX, Becky Smith of Sweetwater, Norma Jean Ivie and husband Vaughn of Cisco,TX.

Jerry was preceded in death by: Parents: Goerge and Dewey Speed, Brother: Brad Speed, Nephew: Claude Speed Jr, Father-in-Law: Gerardo Gauna.

Pallbearers will be: Jerry Gauna, Brandon Speed, Jackie Balthrop, Ted Thomas, Christopher Wright, Ramon Moreno.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter on June 5, 2019