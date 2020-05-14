Jerry Mitchell Browning, 79, lifelong resident of Sweetwater, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Nolan Nursing & Rehab in Sweetwater. Graveside services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Sweetwater Cemetery with Rev. Daniel Norton officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. Jerry was born June 18, 1941 in Rotan, TX to the late Mitchell Coy and Margie (Grubbs) Browning. He married Reba Willene Wilkinson on July 3, 1965 in Sweetwater. He is survived by two daughters: Angela Hamilton & husband Richard of Sweetwater, and Christine Hollis & husband Kris of Sweetwater, grandchildren: Casey Toland and wife Loy of Longmont, CO, Tommy Toland of Killeen, TX, Billy Hamilton of Bishop, TX, Amanda Hamilton of Abilene, TX, Zackary Hollis of Sweetwater, sister Carolyn Flint & husband Jimmy of Sweetwater, brothers: Jimmy Bo Browning & wife Brenda of Sweetwater, and Ron Browning & wife Cheryl of Granite Shoals, TX, eight great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Reba Willene Browning and a son. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 14 to May 15, 2020.