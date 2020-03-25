Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Sweetwater Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Valentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Chalma Valentine


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Chalma Valentine Obituary
Jesse Chalma Valentine, age 87, of Abilene passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care Center. Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Sweetwater Cemetery with Rev. Marie Mickey officiating. McCoy Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements. He was born September 24, 1932 in Paragould, Arkansas to the late Isiac and Thelma Ruth (Pratt) Valentine. Jesse married Carrie Elizabeth Cosby September 26, 1981 in San Jose, California moving eventually to Missouri and then to Abilene, Texas in 1996. He was an Electrical Engineer, United States Marine Corp. Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, worked for Hewlett-Packard for 29 years, worked for Litton in Springfield. Missouri, and was an avid NRA member. Jesse is survived by his wife; Carrie Valentine of Abilene, sisters; Susan Valentine and Bruce of Centerville, Virginia, and Janet Wilhite and Lonnie of Paragould, Arkansas, sister-in-law; Shirley Lavell of Tigard, Oregon, nephews; Christopher Spaulding and Annette of Portland, Oregon and David Cosby and Jennifer of Sacramento, California, nieces; Donna Greenhaugh and Marty of Visalia, California and Diana Strawder and Glen of Sacramento, California and many cousins including Edna and Wayne Piland of Sweetwater. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers Larry and Rick Valentine. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCoy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -